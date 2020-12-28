Betty A. McKerricher

Betty Arlene McKerricher, 80, of Indiana, died Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, while at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The daughter of Arley and Lillian (Markel) Shaffer, she was born Sept. 15, 1940, in Aultman.
Betty was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would always place her family before anything else.
Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Indiana Sportswear and Indian Haven.
Her interests included cooking, family gatherings, snowstorms and flying kites with the children.
Surviving are her daughters, Vronica (Michael) Anderson, Indiana; Annette (Mark) McMasters, Indiana; and Roberta (Garry) Vasbinder, Clymer; grandchildren, Robert, James, Emily, Nick, Amanda, Justtina, Justin, Tyler, Mike, Mark and Matt; great-grandchildren, Josh, Cooper, Addison, Tanner, Elizabeth, Camden, Alivia, Jack, Finn, Madelyn, Carabella, Cole and Harper; a brother, Harry Shaffer, Penn Run; sisters, Jane (Edward) Gordish, Blairsville, and Linda (Fred) Dawson, Aultman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents; brothers, Jack, Robert, Charles Jr. and Thomas; and sisters, Doris, Anna Mae, Sara and Bessie.
Arrangements will be private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.