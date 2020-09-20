Betty Ann Hedman, 68, passed away on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at her home in Smicksburg, following her battle with cancer.
She was preceded in death by brothers Robert, Carl and Albert.
She is survived by her beloved only daughter, Lisa Kitsmiller (Anthony) and four siblings, Fred Perez (Donna), Harrison Ward (Annie), Frank Ward, and Mary Hickson (Rick).
In 1952, Betty was born in Sacramento, Calif., to Harrison and Clarita Ward.
In 1980, as a single mother, Betty decided to go to college to pursue her dream of studying art.
Betty later graduated with a fiber art degree from Edinboro University and completed graduate classes in ceramics at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
She later moved to Smicksburg with her husband Donn Hedman.
In 1996, Betty purchased and opened the Smicksburg Pottery, containing a showroom and gallery as well as a studio behind the gallery.
Betty was an incredibly talented ceramics artist conducting workshops at a number of universities and art centers throughout the United States and abroad. Betty was also invited to participate in long-term artist residencies in Oregon, Montana, Minnesota and New York.
In 1991, she was instrumental in starting the Soup Line, which later became the Empty Bowls Project, a fundraiser for the Indiana County Food Bank. In 2000 Betty started the Indiana County Artist Tour which later became The Potters Studio Tour.
Her ceramics art is displayed in collections throughout the U.S. as well as internationally.
As talented as she was, she was just as passionate about her gardens, displaying the words of Margaret Atwood on the entrance to her gardens “gardening is not a rational act.”
Betty was beloved by family, friends, her community of Smicksburg and her generous spirit touched all that knew her.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. 7th St., Indiana.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.