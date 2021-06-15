Betty B. Boarts

Betty Barbara (Weiss) Boarts, 98, of Marion Center, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Crystal Waters.
A daughter of Clair and Marie (Johnston) Weiss, she was born Dec. 13, 1922, in Dixonville.
Betty lived her entire life in Indiana County and eight months in Armstrong County. She was a member of the Sagamore Gospel Center and for 62 years she was a member of the Armstrong Grange. Betty was also a member of the Indiana County Pomona Grange, as well as State and National Grange. She worked on a dairy farm for 37 years with her husband, Floyd, who passed away March 25, 2001.
A loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, Betty enjoyed playing piano and singing at her church and nursing homes and especially with her family.
She loved music and doing things for her family and for anyone who needed help.
Betty loved God and life and it showed in the life she lived. She planned many bus trips and enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by a daughter, Karen Gromley, of Marion Center; six grandchildren, Michael Boarts and wife Deanna (Matthews), of Wade, N.C.; Tonya Fairman and fiancé Drew Uncapher, of NuMine; Tina Gaston and husband Heath, of Rochester Mills; Matthew Boarts and wife Joanna, of Marion Center; Mindy Fetterman and husband Justin, of Marion Center; and Megan Rougeaux and husband John, of New Florence; 12 great-grandchildren, Matthew Boarts and wife Laura, Kinsey Altman and husband Blake, Michelle Stonebraker and significant other Steve Cramer, Shawn Stonebraker and significant other Julia Leasure, Loren Gaston, Sawyer Gaston, McKaela Boarts, Alex Boarts, James Boarts, Henley Fetterman, Helena Fetterman and JT Rougeaux; and five great-great-grandchildren, Jonah Boarts, Asher Boarts, Ace Boarts, Atlas Boarts and Olivia Cramer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Floyd T. Boarts; son, Duane Boarts; daughter-in-law, Barbara (Miller) Boarts; son-in-law, Charles Gromley; a grandson, Jonathan Boarts; and seven siblings, Mabel Cochran, Arthur Weiss, Gaynelle Kessler, Lillian Fox, Glenn Weiss, Arlene McKinney and Budd Weiss.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home in Indiana. Additional visitation will be held Thursday from noon until the time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Kal Henry and the Rev. Michael Boarts officiating. Interment will be in Smicksburg Cemetery.
