Betty “Betts” P. Freeman, 82, of Youngwood, died Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Redstone Highlands Health Care in Greensburg.
She was born Oct. 21, 1939, in Indiana. A daughter of Harry M. and Catherine R. (Reed) Peddicord, she worked alongside her husband as the office manager for Freeman Telephone.
She was a member of the Youngwood Hose Co. No. 1 Ladies Auxiliary.
She is survived by her two children, Cheryl L. Fukumoto and husband Paul, of Westminster, Calif., and John A. Freeman and wife Sandra, of Greencastle; five grandchildren, Katie, Matthew, Kyle, Benjamin and Jason; a sister, Kathy Barton, of Indiana; and a brother, Harry “Butch” Peddicord and wife Darlene, of New Alexandria.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, John A. “Jack” Freeman.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the C. Richard McCauley Funeral Home Inc., Youngwood.
The family suggests a memorial contribution to the charity of one’s choice. For online condolences, visit www.mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.