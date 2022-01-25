Betty D. Vitalie

Betty Della (Lehman) Vitalie, 90, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in Florida. She was the wife of William A. Vitalie Sr., whom she married May 23, 1953.
Born Feb. 2, 1931, in St. Michael, Cambria County, she was a daughter of Samuel and Helen (Enos) Lehman. She was the eldest of eight children, Ray, (deceased), Arlene, (deceased), Shirley, Audrey, Dennis, Gary and Ron.
Betty graduated from Adams Township High School in the class of 1949. She began her career as one of the first qualified nurse EKG technicians in private practice in Johnstown and Pittsburgh, at West Penn Hospital. Upon relocating to Indiana, she continued working in medical billing at Indiana Hospital and she held various positions including working for the Indiana County Court House. Betty was well known as the “Avon Lady.”
She brought her humor and warmth to every encounter, creating many long-lasting friendships along the way. In 1982 she helped her son, Dr. William Vitalie, open his dental office and worked there as an office administrator for more than 20 years.
Betty was very active in several community organizations having been the past president of Indiana Elks Women’s Auxiliary. She was an accomplished dancer, having won several jitter-bug dance contests. Betty danced through life continuing until two weeks ago. She turned strangers into friends, made dinners, family celebrations and any occasion fill with laughter with her simple request, “let’s dance.” She had learned to become a skilled bridge player, was a passionate reader and was well known for her baking. She looked forward to the family trek to the Jersey Shore every summer. Most importantly, her life was passionately centered on her family and nothing brought her more joy than having all of her children and family near her.
Having become a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church, she was very committed to having all five children graduate from its school.
Betty is survived by her devoted husband, William; her children, Dr. William A. Vitalie (Graciana), Tamra Lee Piccolo (John), James S. Vitalie (Lauren), Daniel A. Vitalie and John R. Vitalie (Erik); 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by a large extended family including many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, 965 Philadelphia St., Indiana. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday with Father Tage Danielson OFM, CAP, as celebrant. Masks will be required, at the request of the family. Private interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
