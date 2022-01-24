Betty Della (Lehman) Vitalie, 90, of Indiana, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday. Masks will be required, at the request of the family. Private interment will be in St. Bernard Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in Tuesday’s Indiana Gazette. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.rbfh.net.