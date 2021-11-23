Betty Grace Kinter, 92, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Vernon and Mildred Lillian (Myers) Kirkland, she was born Oct. 6, 1929, in Clymer.
Surviving are her children, Cynthia Sipos, Rick Kinter, Tammy Willover and Scott Kinter; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a nephew.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Mildred Kirkland; children, Glenn Kinter and Deborah Johnston; and a brother, Leroy Kirkland.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.