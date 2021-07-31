Betty (Warner) Himes, 71, of Blairsville, died Friday, July 30, 2021, at the Twin Lakes Rehab & Healthcare in Greensburg.
She was born Oct. 10, 1949, in Indiana, to Eugene Warner and Juanita (Burkley) Warner.
Betty loved to go on cruises and to all the casinos with her friends.
She is survived by her husband, Randy C. Himes, of Blairsville; sons, Mike Himes and wife Charlene, of Maryland, and Tony Himes and Janelle Dunlap, both of Blairsville; daughter Rebecca Himes, of Bairsville; and five grandchildren, McKenzie, Nicole, Nicholas, Greg and Karine.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers Eugene and Dave Warner.
In keeping with Betty’s wishes, all services will be private.
Interment will be in the Coral Lutheran Cemetery in Coral. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.
If so desired, memorial donations may be made to: Action for Animals, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650.