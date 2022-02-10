Betty I. Potts, 95, of Robinson, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at Beacon Ridge Nursing facility, surrounded by her family.
Born Jan. 18, 1927, in Robinson, she was the daughter of James and Minnie (Penrose) Brett.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbert Potts; son-in-law, James Collom; grandson-in-law, Michael Kuhns; brothers, James, Dale, Harold and Jack; and sisters, Margareath Boring, BeBe Antonacci and Jean Fulcomer.
She is survived by children, Carol Perry and husband Bob, Springfield, Mo.; Denise Robertson and husband Rob, Bolivar; and Janine Maust and husband Scott, Robinson; grandchildren, Rayna Null and significant other Luke Oniboni, Utica; and Beau and Jessica Robertson, Bolivar; and great-grandchildren, Jacob and Haley Robertson, Bolivar.
She is also survived by sister, Audean Hall and husband Bill, New Florence; sister-in-law, Carrie Brett, Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty spent many hours sitting on her deck with Crosby enjoying her flowers, seeing her neighbors and visiting with her very special friend, Linda Shetler.
Betty was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Duane Boring Post 9310 Ladies Auxiliary.
A special thanks to Bill G. of Aging Services, who faithfully delivered her meals; the compassionate and caring staff of Beacon Ridge; and AseraCare Hospice, who took wonderful care of her.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence. Private interment will take place in Germany Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Aging Services Inc., P.O. Box 519, Indiana, PA 15701; Beacon Ridge Nursing Facility, 1515 Wayne Ave., Indiana, PA 15701; or AseraCare Hospice, 100 CTC Drive, Suite 110, Johnstown, PA 15904.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartf uneralhomes.com.