Betty J. (Carcella) Saiani passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the age of 90, after a brief illness.
Betty was a woman with a joyful spirit and deep faith. Throughout her life, she showered her family with love and encouragement. She could always be counted on for a genuine smile and, even in her later years, the tightest hugs you would ever receive. There are few people in this world who love as fiercely as Betty did.
Betty was born on Aug. 15, 1932, in Rossiter, to Elmer and Mary Ann (Pitzerell) Carcella. She grew up in a tight-knit family and worked at Cameron Company in Reynoldsville before marrying the love of her life, Bruno Saiani, 58 years ago and becoming a homemaker. Together, they raised three children while living in Cleveland, Ohio, and Homer City. They were blessed with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
They lived their lives with a deep devotion to their family and to each other. Once their children were grown, they enjoyed traveling and, as they aged, found the same joy in spending time together at home.
Betty was a devout Catholic and was a member of Our Lady of the Assumption parish in Lucernemines, where she was a member of the Altar Rosary Society for many years before moving to Latrobe and joining the parish of St. John the Evangelist.
Betty had a strong devotion to St. Therese of Lisieux and to her Catholic faith, which she modeled to all those who knew her in word, deed and daily prayer.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, John and James Carcella; her sister, Mary Hurd; and many aunts and uncles.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, Bruno; her children and their spouses, Terry and Cindy (Rhoades) Carcella, of Latrobe; Tina and Mark Yonko, of Johnstown; and Lisa Saiani and Beth Bold, of Cleveland; grandchildren, Mary (Carcella) and Chuck Allias, of Greensburg; Matthew Carcella and Zach Sweet, of Ithaca, N.Y.; Zachary Yonko and Tessa Masula, of Mineral Point; Gina Yonko, of Cleveland; and Maximilian Yonko, of Johnstown; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Abigail Allias, of Greensburg; siblings, Rose Chiedor, of Greensburg; Richard Carcella and spouse Sandy, of Downingtown; and Diana Hallman, of Punxsutawney; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews and godchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City.
A blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, Lucernemines site. Interment will follow in St. Louis Cemetery, Lucernemines.