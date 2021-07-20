Betty J. Deyarmin

Betty Jean Deyarmin, 88, of Indiana, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Blair and Dorothy (Stuchell) Smith, she was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Indiana.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Her interests included polka music, gardening, flowers and she was also a huge fan of Elvis.
Surviving are her children, Patsy (Bill) Baskid, Homer City; Charles L. Deyarmin, Indiana; Violet (Charles) Deyarmin, Clyde; Ernest (Debbie) Deyarmin, Nanty Glo; and Kathy Deyarmin, Indiana; siblings, Mary Lou (Jim) Mauk, Homer City; Gloria Fairbanks, Aultman; Homer Smith, Chesapeake City, Md.; John (Carol) Smith, Shelocta; and Arvilla Koren, Blairsville; sister-in-law, Pat Smith, Indiana; brother-in-law, Bob Cornman, Armagh; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles R. Deyarmin; sons, John Paul, Ricky Allen, Kenneth Marl and Dennis James; daughters, Bonnie Shank and Karen Noble; siblings, Jake Smith, Blaine Smith, Lenie Cloutier and Sandy Cornman; brothers-in-law, Brad Fairbanks and Rudy Koren; and sisters-in-law, Camillian Cloutier and Barb Smith.
Friends will be received on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. Funeral service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with Elder Stan Webb officiating.
Interment in Oakland Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral expenses. www.lefdahlfuneral home.com