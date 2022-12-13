Betty J. Kerr, 88, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, while residing at Beacon Ridge Nursing Home.
The daughter of Clifford and Selena (Bashline) Pentz, she was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Indiana.
Betty was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed walking and reading.
Surviving are her nephew, Sheldon (Ann) Pentz, of East Springfield; niece, Sheryl (William) Mulokey, of Alexandria, Va.; and a sister-in-law, Doris Jean Pentz, of Indiana.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas Kerr; and a brother, William Pentz.
Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the entire Beacon Ridge team for their patience and the outstanding care they provided to Betty over the years.