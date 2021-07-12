Betty J. Kostella

Betty J. (Bork) Kostella, 80, of Indiana, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at the home of her daughter.
The daughter of William and Irene (Anderson) Bork, she was born Feb. 22, 1941, in Indiana.
Betty attended the Church of the Nazarene in Homer City and in her free time enjoyed camping, hunting, gardening her flowers, celebrating Christmas, being with family and attending her grandkids’ ballgames.
Surviving are her loving husband of 62 years, James C. Kostella; four children, Deborah States, of Indiana, Calvin Kostella and wife Lori, of Creekside, Kenneth Kostella, of Sagamore, and Douglas Kostella and wife Cathy, of Indiana; three grandchildren, Courtney Kostella, Jessica Kostella and Bonnie Kostella; and four great-grandchildren, Jasmine States, Alexis States, Xander States and Adam States.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by a son, James C., Jr.; a grandson, David Kostella; three siblings, Wanda Crittenden, Andrew Yosurack and Dennis Yosurack; and a son-in-law, Robert States.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 36 N. Seventh St., Indiana. A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, conducted by Elder Stanford Webb Jr. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
To sign the online register book or send condolences please visit www.shoemak erfamilyservices.com.