Betty J. McKendrick, 86, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born in Brush Valley on Jan. 9, 1936, to Basil and Hazel (Rhine) Zack, Betty resided in the Indiana area her entire life.
Betty is survived by her husband of 63 years, Richard “Ray” McKendrick, whom she married on Dec. 1, 1958; son Roger McKendrick, of Indiana; daughter Susan (Jeffrey) Hill, of Blairsville; grandchildren Mark (Amanda) McKendrick, of Belle Vernon, and Stephanie Friday, of Polk City, Fla.; great-granddaughters Hannah Friday, of Polk City, and Madison McKendrick, of Belle Vernon; sister Eleanor (Theodore) Bowser, of Blairsville; and two brothers, Samuel (Nettie) Zack, of Blacklick, and John (Lorie) Zack, of Blairsville.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers Elmer, Kenneth and Thomas Zack; sisters Dora Jones and Janet Henderson; brothers-in-law Theodore Bowser, Norman Jones and Charles Henderson; and sisters-in-law Georgia Zack, Joann Zack and Wilma Joy Zack.
Friends will be received by the family on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bowser Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be Friday, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Robert Thorton officiating. Burial will be in Brush Valley Cemetery.
