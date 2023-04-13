Betty J. Moyer, 91, of Cherry Tree, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Clair and Elizabeth E. (Reffner) Leslie, she was born Nov. 4, 1931, in Spangler.
Betty was a Spangler High School graduate. She was a longtime member of the Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church, where she served as the treasurer and on the church session board. For many years she assisted with crafts for the joint Cherry Tree Vacation Bible School coordinated by both the Cherry Tree Presbyterian and United Methodist Churches.
She wed John R. Moyer on July 2, 1955, and they shared over 58 years of marriage before his death on Jan. 31, 2014.
Betty worked in the Cresson Tuberculosis Sanitorium dietary department while her husband was in the military.
For decades she was a leader of the Cherry Tree Girl Scouts. Betty had also served on the Cherry Tree Borough Board and was a member of the former Schyrock Grange #1359 in Bowdertown.
In addition to spending time with her family, some of Betty’s favorite pastimes involved crafts, such as plastic canvas and diamond dot painting projects. She was an avid crocheter and was well known for giving many afghans, especially baby afghans, to her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Joni L. Putt and husband, Douglas R., and granddaughter, Aubrie R. Putt, all of Home; her sisters-in-law, JoAnn Moyer Keith, of Cherry Tree and Mary Ellen Leslie, of Grange Park, Ill.; her brothers-in-law, Wilbur Moyer ,of Sarasota, Fla., and Paul Moyer of Harrison City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter, Diana “DeeDee” Moyer, on March 3, 1980; her eight brothers, Don, Paul, Clair Jr., Ray, Gerald, Alex, Roy and John Leslie; infant sister Ullealy Pearl Leslie; and sister Gladys Bennett.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale, where a 7 p.m. funeral service officiated by Pastor Robert Sunseri will immediately follow the evening viewing.
Private interment will be at the Citizens Cemetery in Cherry Tree.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Cherry Tree Presbyterian Church at P. O. Box 189, Cherry Tree, PA 15724.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Betty’s guestbook and share condolences.