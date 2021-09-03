Betty J. Mumau

Betty Jane Mumau, 80, of Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at her home.
A daughter of Ralph Jacob and Martha Katherine Bone Shaffer, she was born Nov. 16, 1940, in Indiana.
Prior to her retirement, Betty enjoyed a long career in retail, working at Hills, Ames and J.C. Penney.
She is survived by three children, Dennis Lee Mumau and wife Betsy, of Indiana; Thomas Mumau and wife Lori, of Homer City; and Katherine Monko and husband, Edward, of Homer City; two brothers, Lee Shaffer, of Davenport, Iowa; Richard Shaffer and wife Diane, of Davenport, Iowa; a sister, Sally Patterson, of Davenport, Iowa; six grandchildren, DJ Mumau and wife Kayla, Joe Mumau and wife Michole, Jen Solley and husband Denny, Chrissy Orr and husband Jim, and Luke Monko and Jason Monko; four great-grandchildren, Michelle Mumau, Jackson Mumau, Hudson Mumau and Caroline Solley; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Mumau; a sister, Martha Jean Wernecke; a brother, Ralph “Jake” Shaffer; a sister-in-law, Linda Shaffer; and a brother-in-law, Ed Wernecke.
Friends and family will be received from noon until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sunday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, Indiana, with the Rev. Thomas Spiker officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
