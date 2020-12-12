Betty Jane (Shirley) Prince, 84, of Blairsville, Burrell Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
A private visitation and funeral service by Pastor Dan Cunkelman will be held in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 10 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival. Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
