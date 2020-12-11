Betty Jane (Shirley) Prince, 84, of Blairsville, Burrell Township, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
The daughter of Clarence L. and Margaret C. (Palmer) Shirley, she was born June 20, 1936, in Cherryhill Township.
Mrs. Prince graduated from Blairsville High School and was a former member of the Black Lick Free Methodist Church.
She loved her dog, Pierre, and loved to bake cakes and take them to the Chestnut Hills Senior Center. She also enjoyed bowling.
Surviving are two sons, Robert Peterson Jr. (Cindy), of Chesapeake, Va., and Jimmy Peterson, of Hampton, Va.; several grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry Shirley, of Black Lick, and Wayne Shirley, of Black Lick; sister, Hazel Morgan, of Ohio; sister-in-law, Diane Shirley, of Blairsville; special nieces, Kelly Knupp (Tom), of Blairsville, and Kimberly Risinger (David), of Blairsville; great-nephews and great-nieces, Brian Knupp, Shawn Knupp, Emily Risinger, Gracy Risinger and David Jacob Risinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jimmy Rex Prince, on March 17, 2016; a son, Kenneth Peterson; and a brother, David Shirley.
A private visitation and funeral service with Pastor Dan Cunkelman officiating will be held in the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Due to the reimplemented government regulations concerning COVID-19, only 10 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. For this reason, you may experience a slight wait upon arrival. Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged upon entry to the funeral home, as per CDC guidelines.
