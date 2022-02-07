Betty J. Rummel, 93, of Vintondale, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at home surrounded by her family.
Born June 25, 1928, in Vintondale, she was the daughter of Augustine and Sarah (Rager) Hopfer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Carl Rummel Sr.; granddaughter, Melissa Ann Miller; brothers, Richard and Donald Hopfer; and son-in-law, Irvin “Bud” Miller Jr.
She is survived by children Carol Donelson and husband Jim; Donna Miller; Darlene Palovich and husband Stephen; Carl Rummel Jr.; and Ronnie Rummel and wife Ranelle (Anderson), all of Vintondale; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Betty was a member of Blacklick Community United Methodist Church where she was previously active in Ladies Society and Prayer Group. She also enjoyed crafts and sending greeting cards to family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at noon Wednesday with Pastor Julie Kolacz officiating.
Interment will be in Armagh Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.