Betty Jane Gaston, 87, of Indiana, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, to be with her late husband, Donald Gaston.
She was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Indiana, to Elsie Fleming.
She married Donald “Don” Gaston on Jan. 22, 1955, and they shared 33 years of marriage until his death on Sept. 20, 1988.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, sitting on her front porch and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of Women of the Moose and Crete Presbyterian Church.
Betty is survived by her five children: Terry (Vicky), of Creekside; Garry and friend Denise, of Indiana; Debra (Michael) Mills, of South Carolina; Brenda Littleton, of Indiana; and Penny (James) Bowden, of Florida. In addition, she leaves behind nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; as well as several half-sisters and half-brothers.
Friends will be received by the family from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with Pastor Katie Ward Stear officiating.
