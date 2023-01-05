Betty Jane (Lustik) Kubin, 79, of Beaver, W.Va., and Indiana, died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in her home.
Born in Washington, Pa., on April 6, 1943, Betty was the daughter of the late Leo Lustik and Mary (Shronovich) Lustik, of Eighty-Four.
She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Kubin, to whom she was married 51 years.
A loving mother and homemaker, Betty was remarkable at being there for everyone who needed an extra hand.
For many years, Betty volunteered at the schools where her children and grandchild attended.
She was also a dedicated volunteer and volunteer coordinator at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Betty also enjoyed working on her many embroidery, crocheting and sewing projects.
She is remembered by her children: Lisa Geosits and her late husband, John, and their son, Christopher, of Coplay; and Joseph Michael Kubin and his companion, Sasha Cantley, and her two sons, Caleb and Garrett Cantley, of Daniels, W.Va. Other survivors include her brother, Richard Lustik and wife, Chrissy, of Eighty Four; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory, Indiana.
A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church, Indiana. The Rev. Anthony Klimko will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery’s Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Indiana Healthcare Foundation in memory of Betty.
