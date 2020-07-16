Betty Jane Wolfe, 85, of Indiana, passed away at her home Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Born in Meadows of Dan, Va., on Dec. 4, 1934, she was the second of seven children born to Delphius Birdine Boyd and Bessie Mae (Myers) Boyd.
Betty leaves behind her daughters Cathie L. Wanchisn (Charlie), of Clymer, who cared for her patiently and faithfully for many years, and Lisa M. (the late Michael) Johnston, now of Monroe City, Mo.
Her son, Michael L. Wolfe, passed away in 2009. Grandchildren are Angela (Wanchisn) and Pete Huey, of Allison Park; Jared and Kristy Wanchisn, of Heilwood; Ian and Joni Johnston, of Redmond, Wash.; Matthew Johnston, of Columbia, Mo.; and Duncan Johnston, of Coralville, Iowa.
She is also survived by five great-grandchildren.
The family is marking the event privately. Cremation will be at the Rairigh-Bence Crematory under the direction of the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home of Indiana.
