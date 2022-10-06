Betty Jean Blakley

Betty Jean (Garonzi) Blakley, 81, of Shelocta, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
Born July 3, 1941, in Lucernemines, she was a daughter of Tulio and Elizabeth Garonzi.
Jean was a 1960 graduate of Laura Lamar High School and was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux, Indiana, where she served with the Catholic Daughters of America. She also volunteered at the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Jean enjoyed working on jigsaw puzzles and playing Solitaire. She liked cooking and baking, and was known for her famous Texas Sheet Cake and peach cookies. Jean most loved spending time with her family and friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband Herm McCreight Blakley, who passed away on Nov. 1, 2019; brother Bruno Garonzi; and her sisters Marie Succheralli and Florence Pace.
Jean is survived by her children Deborah (Scott) Templeton, of New Braunfels, Texas, Herman (Sharon) Blakley, of Navron, James “Jim” (Kristin) Blakley, of Murrysville, and Linda (Gregory) Taccini, of New Boston, N.H.; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings Reno Garonzi, of Homer City, Inez (John) Mouser, of Lucernemines, and Tulio “Bud” Garonzi, of Indiana; and nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. in St. Bernard of Clairvaux Parish, 200 Clairvaux Drive, Indiana, with Father Andrew Corriente as celebrant.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s name to St. Vincent de Paul Society, 410 N. 4th St., Indiana, PA 15701.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneral home.com.