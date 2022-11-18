Betty Jean Cornell, 90, of Beyer, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 4, 1932, to Murl W. and Esther L. (Setzer) Yates, in Concord, N.C.
Betty worked as an elementary teacher and a pastor’s wife for 44 years. She was a member of Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church. She belonged to the Women’s Missionary Society, where she was the secretary for the Allegheny Wesleyan for 20 years. Betty enjoyed baking pies and reading.
Betty is survived by her loving husband, the Rev. William H. Cornell, whom she married July 24, 1954; two daughters, Deborah Jean Cornell, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and Darla Ruth (Jonathan) Yates, of Bluefield, Va.; son W. Mark (Christine) Cornell, of Centerville, Pa.; three granddaughters, Sharna (Brandon) Harger, Emily-Joy (Ray) Miller and Kathryn Yates; three grandsons, Timothy (Emma) Cornell, William Yates and Christian Yates; and six great-grandchildren: Abby, Lydia, Becky, Esther, Sarah and Ben.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Fay-Nell Lowder.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home Inc., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church, Indiana, with the Rev. Benjamin Blowers officiating.
Burial will take place in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Indiana Wesleyan Methodist School, P.O. Box 313, Dixonville, PA; 365 Hospice, 115 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA; or the Indiana Wesleyan Methodist Church Building Fund.
