Betty Jean Davis

Betty Jean (Johnston) Davis died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at the age of 98.
She was born Sept. 23, 1923, to Stanley and Josephine Johnston and was the mother of Susan Davis, of Cape Cod, Mass.
Jean graduated from the 1942 class of Indiana High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from West Virginia University and her master’s degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Jean was a reading specialist at the Blairsville-Saltsburg School District. She was also a violinist who played in the college symphony and in Fisher’s string ensemble of original compositions.
In keeping with Jean’s wishes, funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home. Interment will be in Oakland Cemetery.
Jean was grateful for the love, support and companionship of her daughter Susan, whom she called “my rock.” She was also indebted to the kindness and care from friends Joe and Sue McCombie and Sue Ann Markel, and her nieces, Michele Johnston and Patty Johnston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Four Footed Friends, 220 Beck Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
