Betty “Jean” George, 90, of Indiana, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Saint Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born 1932 in Johnstown to Ward A. and Margaret C. (Findley) Mack.
Mrs. George was a member of the Grace Church, Indiana, and a longtime former member of the Armagh United Methodist Church.
Jean was raised on the family farm near Armagh. She graduated from Armagh High School in 1950 and married Glen George, her husband of 61 years, in March 1954.
In her earlier years, Jean worked at Penn Traffic Co. and Bethlehem Steel as a telephone operator as well as at United High School as a library aide where her husband Glen taught for more than 30 years. Her life revolved around caring for her family, especially her husband and three sons. She rarely missed any event in which they were involved. Jean loved celebrating holidays with meals and picnics joined by extended family, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jean loved traveling and saw much of the country with her family. She especially enjoyed spending time at the beach. Florida had a special appeal, and she spent many years vacationing there with Glen in the winter as well as extended family and a group of lifelong friends.
Jean is survived by sons Bradley A. (Angela) George, of Brunswick, Maine, and Jonathan C. (Lisa) George, of Gibsonia; daughter-in-law Pamela Kniss George, of Mechanicsburg; nine grandchildren: Jennifer (Pete) Harry, Michael (Katye) George, Katie (Mathew) Awua, Amanda George, Nicole (Tyler) Umstead, Elizabeth (Christopher) Petrillo, Andrew George, Laura George and Ian George; five great-grandchildren: Justice and Paxton Harry, Gideon and Evangeline George and Nadine Umstead; sister Mildred Mack; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband Glen; son Gregory G. George; as well as a brother, Harry C. Mack.
Friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. Thursday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Pastor Bruce Griffith officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Glen George Memorial Scholarship Fund through the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies, or Saint Andrew’s Village, which provided excellent care for Betty Jean over the past few years.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.
