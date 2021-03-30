Betty Jean Riley, 80, of New Florence, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at home with her family.
Born Jan. 22, 1941, in Black Lick Township, she was a daughter of Roy and Dora (Sharp) Clawson. She also was preceded in death by her first husband, William Riley; second husband, George Shaftic; and son Gregg Bailey.
Betty is survived by her children: Tammy Zahornacky and husband Fred Warff, Morris Chapel, Tenn.; Jody Bailey and wife Barbara, of Tennessee; Bryan Bailey, Modesto, Calif.; Misty Bhatnagar, Greensburg; Jeanne Birtle and husband Bill, Philadelphia; Kathy Perisich, Charleston, S.C.; Pam Kolscher and husband Darrell, Manchester, Md.; Kelly Fry and husband Brian, Armagh; Shawn Shaftic and girlfriend Sherry Hribar, Bolivar; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters Alice Dombroskey, of Aliso Viejo, Calif.; Phyllis Miller, Shelocta; and Beverly Clawson, Blairsville.
Betty Jean enjoyed volunteering and the senior center, where she helped with organizing various bus trips, playing bingo, cooking, decorating her home and traveling. Of all her activities, her greatest joy was the time spent with her grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Online condolences may be placed at www.thestuartfu neralhomes.com.