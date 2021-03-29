Betty Jean Riley, 80, of New Florence, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at home with her family.
Born Jan. 22, 1941, in Blacklick Township, she was the daughter of Roy and Cora (Sharp) Clawson, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, William Riley; second husband, George Shaftic; and grandson, Gregg Bailey.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Zahornacky and husband Fred Warff, Morris Chapel, Tenn.; Jody Bailey and wife Barbara, Tennessee; Bryan Bailey, Modesto, Calif.; Misty Bhatnagar, Greensburg; Jeanne Birtle and husband Bill, Philadelphia; Kathy Perisich, Charleston, S.C.; Pam Kolscher and husband Darrell, Manchester, Md.; Kelly Fry and husband Brian, Armagh; and Shawn Shaftic and girlfriend, Sherry Hribar, Bolivar; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Dombroskey, Aliso Viejo, Calif.; Phyllis Miller, Shelocta; and Beverly Clawson, Blairsville.
Betty Jean enjoyed volunteering and the senior center, where she would help with organizing various bus trips, playing bingo, cooking, decorating her home and traveling. Of all her activities, her greatest joy was the time spent with her grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in care of the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, New Florence. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfu neralhomes.com.