Betty Jean Wissinger passed away peacefully at the age of 92 on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at home with family by her side.
She was born Betty Jean McDermott on Aug. 31, 1928, in Cherryhill Township, Indiana County.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Henrietta (Bracken) McDermott; her eight siblings: Alberta Bash, Ray McDermott, Tom McDermott, Genevieve Weiss Hood, Ruby Stockner, Paul McDermott, Patty Barr and infant Emma McDermott; her husband, James Blair Wissinger; and her infant son, Leonard James Wissinger.
Betty spent her childhood years in Diamondville and later on the family farm in Green Township, where she enjoyed wonderful times with her siblings, cousins and friends.
She married her husband, Jim, on Nov. 6, 1948. They shared almost 58 years of marriage together before Jim passed away on Oct. 19, 2007.
Betty enjoyed gardening, quilting, good books and good music. Betty and Jim built their home on the Wissinger family farm, where they made sure their children were raised with love and good values.
She is survived by her three children: daughter, Etta Jane Wissinger, of Green Township; son, James Blair Wissinger and wife Jacqueline, of Clearfield; and daughter, Sandra Lea Burba and husband Francis, of Green Township.
Betty will also be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren: Collwyn Mosiah Blair Wissinger, of Provo, Utah; Nicolette Anastasia Burba Hoover and husband Bryan, of Harrisburg; and Francis Matthew Burba Jr. and wife Samantha, of Dixonville. Betty was also known as Greatie-Great by her loving great-grandchildren: Madison Blair Hoover and Kaylee Ann Hoover, and Lorraine Dorothy-Jean Burba and Henry James-Blair Burba. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, one of whom, Linda Ann Zuschlag, always made sure her Aunt Betty had a warm hand-crocheted afghan (blankie).
A private viewing will be held for Betty’s immediate family. Betty’s extended family may pay their respects for a brief interment ceremony on Thursday at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Greenwood Cemetery, Garden of Christus, 901 Hospital Road in Indiana, with her nephew Tom Bush as the speaker.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, please wear masks and practice social distancing.
The family has chosen not to hold an indoor gathering at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VNA Visiting Nurse Association of Indiana County, Medical Arts Building, Suite 3000, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. of Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Betty’s guestbook and share a memory or a condolence message.