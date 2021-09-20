Betty Jo Washabaugh, 79, of Indiana, formerly of Grindstone, passed way on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.
She was born on Feb. 27, 1942, in Marianna, to Hughey and Kathryn Beals Marshall.
Betty Jo was a volunteer with Make-A-Wish Foundation and was employed with the Department of Public Assistance in Uniontown.
She was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Dick; brothers, Edward and Thomas Marshall; and sisters, Marie Campbell and Juanita Martini.
Betty Jo is survived by two sons, Doug and Richard; a grandson, Travis; and a granddaughter, Kami.
Friends will be received in the Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park St., Brownsville, today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday until 11 a.m., the hour of service, with the Rev. Donald Snyder officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation at The Gulf Tower, 707 Grant St., 37th Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219- 1938.