Betty L. Bair Lentz, 90, formerly of Glen Campbell, passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Rhodes Estates, New Castle.
The daughter of Jay Cecil and Lelia (Biss) Stewart, she was born on March 9, 1931.
A homemaker most of her life, she loved gardening, dogs and feeding the birds.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Robert (Roxanne) Bair and Kenneth (Doris Nocera) Bair, both of New Castle, and Larry Bair, of Florida; five stepchildren, Frank (Shelia) Lentz, Leann Rezk, Diane (George) Kuzar, Linda Lorditch, and Tina (Ronald) McCullough; 19 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Bair in 1975 and Lloyd Lentz in 2009; her parents; three brothers, Donald, Harley and Carl Stewart; sister, Peggy Sebring; and half-sister, Betty Coble.
There will be no visitation. Services will be private at the convenience of the family at the Noga Funeral Home Inc. The Rev. Matthew Bupp will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rhodes Estates for the compassionate care Mom received during her four-year battle with dementia.
