Betty L. Colyer, 80, of McAlisterville, passed away at 10:10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct.14, 2020, at her residence.
Born a coal miner’s daughter on Jan. 5, 1940, in Claghorn, Indiana County, she was a daughter of Boyd and Margaret Elizabeth (Smith) Huffman.
On June 28, 1959, she married her surviving husband, Cloyd R. Colyer, with whom she was blessed to share over 61 years of marriage.
Surviving her are her children, Sue A. Wagner and husband Jeffrey, Richard E. Colyer and his companion, Brenda Wolfley, and Connie L. Sheaffer, all of McAlisterville; foster daughter Joan Wagner and her husband, Jerry, of McClure; three sisters-in-law, Delores Jones, of California, Janet Huffman, of Homer City, and Rhonda Huffman, of Rock Hill, S.C.; seven grandchildren, Emily Brubaker and husband Matthew, Elizabeth Foreman and husband Todd, Jedidiah “Jed” Wagner and wife Ashley, Tiffany Summers and husband Brody, Megan Colyer, Cerissa “Cis” Herman and husband Jonnie, and Lacey Dupert and husband Rickey; and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Lillian “Lily” Kline and Ruth Mock; and three brothers, Joseph “Bud” Jones, Boyd E. Huffman Jr. and Kenneth “Kenny” Huffman making her the last of her generation.
In her earlier life, Mrs. Colyer was a member of the Church of the Open Door in Evendale and was currently attending the Oakland Mills Evangelical Methodist Church.
Along with her husband, she had co-founded and sang with the Gospel Group, “The Country Gospelaires,” and had a radio show program on 92.5 WJUN and Wheels 106.1 for over 21 years. She also had volunteered, along with her husband, at the Selinsgrove State Center and the Juniata County Prison where they shared their musical ministry. As a means of fellowship, she co-hosted the annual public pig roast with her family for over 38 years.
Betty enjoyed all flowers, word searches and spending time with people, especially her family. She will long be remembered for her love of people and her ability to create conversation with anyone she met.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday from the Oakland Mills Evangelical Church, 148 Leonard Road, Oakland Mills, with Pastor Nathanael Mowery. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery, McAlisterville.
A viewing will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Oakland Mills Evangelical Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Colyer’s memory may be made to the Stony Run Mission c/o Little Sparrows Ministries Inc., 2825 Evendale Hill Road, McAlisterville, PA 17049.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Brown Funeral Homes Inc., 111 Westfall St., McAlisterville.
