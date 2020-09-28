Betty L. Harkleroad Coleman, 92, of Clarksburg (Conemaugh Township), passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born Monday, March 5, 1928, in Saltsburg, and was the daughter of Sebert and Twila Rerick Harkleroad.
Before her retirement, Betty worked at The Kiski School in Saltsburg in maintenance. She was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, who enjoyed gardening, flowers, crafting and word search puzzles.
She is survived by her son, James S. Coleman and his wife, Elizabeth “Betty,” of Clarksburg; three grandchildren, Ron Coleman and his wife, Karie, of Crabtree; Rick Coleman and his wife, Jayme, of Tunnelton; and Larry Gamble and his wife, Kelly, of Shady Plain; seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Marlene Burrell, and her husband, Ray, of Clarksburg; her daughter-in-law, Bonnie Coleman, of Saltsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Glenn Coleman; her son, Ronald Coleman; her daughter, Deb “Blue” Coleman; and numerous brothers and sisters.
Family will receive friends today from 3 until 6 p.m. in the Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Due to public health concerns and concerns for our families, per CDC guidelines and the state department of health, a mask is required at the viewing.
Interment will be held at Conemaugh Cemetery and will be private.