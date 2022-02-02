Betty L. LaMantia, 94, of Bolivar, died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
She was born March 19, 1927, in Fairfield Township and was the daughter of John H. (Peg) and Anne G. (Wakefield) Treasure.
Betty was a member of Bolivar United Methodist Church. She was also a lifetime member of the Bolivar American Legion Auxillary. She formerly worked as a cook at Laurel Valley High School. Betty was a loving and devoted mom and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family and neighbors and always welcomed all into her home. Betty enjoyed bowling and watching Lawrence Welk on Saturday nights. She especially enjoyed baking and was known for her nut rolls.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph S. LaMantia, and her brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Elva Treasure.
Surviving are her children, Marc A. and Mary (Garland) LaMantia, of Fairfield; Joel W. and Beverly (Penrose) LaMantia, of Brush Valley; and Karen A. and Ed Ashcom, of Pleasant Mount; five grandchildren, Melissa Keller (Jesse), Matthew LaMantia (Beth Thompson), Andrea Dixon (Eric), Jared LaMantia (Diana) and Tony Walbeck (Megan); great-grandchildren, Michael and Elizabeth Keller, Sophia and Dominic LaMantia, Jakob and Erika Dixon, Lincoln LaMantia and Quinn and Elle Walbeck; brothers and sisters-in-law, Netta and Gerald Cunningham, Dominic LaMantia, Fran Lamantia and Josie Graham; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be made in Saint Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Bolivar United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 192, Bolivar, PA 15923.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the staff of Bethlen Skilled Facility on Tri-West and to Bethlen Hospice for the love and care they showed Betty.
A celebration luncheon of Betty’s life will immediately follow the funeral service at Champion Lakes Golf Club.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabe funeralhomespa.com.