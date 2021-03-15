Betty LaRue McGinity, 79, of Blairsville, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in the Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana.
The daughter of Ralph R. and Gertrude S. (Bowser) McGinity, she was born Dec. 23, 1941, in Indiana.
Betty was of the Methodist faith.
She graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1956 and worked at Walmart, Blairsville, retiring in 2019.
She loved cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Surviving are her son, Michael R. Belice (Marcia), of Indiana; three daughters, Beverly L. Belice, of Blairsville; Brenda L. DiSalvatore, of Indiana; and Becky L. Belice, of Slickville; seven grandchildren, Alexi, Vince, Taylor, Alyssa, Haley, Hanna and Jessica; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Raymond, Norman, Richard and Blaine McGinity; and a sister, Geneva McGinity.
A private visitation and funeral service with the Rev. Dawn Krishart officiating will be held at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.