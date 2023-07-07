Betty L. Wells, 98, of Five Points, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at Crystal Waters Personal Care Home in Home.
She was born June 24, 1925, in Washington Township, to Homer and Vernie May (Park) Aul.
Betty always said she attended “Five Points Academy,” the one-room Marlin school near her childhood home. Betty and James LeRoy “Roy” Wells were married Oct. 5, 1946. Together, they enjoyed raising a family, camping, playing cards and traveling during their 58-year marriage.
Betty, in her younger years, worked at the former Reefer’s Restaurant in Shelocta. She was the oldest member of Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, where she was active for many years in various groups such as the “Krazy Krafters.” She was a Sunday school and vacation bible school teacher and served as a custodian for 45 years alongside her husband, Roy.
She is survived by a daughter, Diane (John) Takoch, of Annville; a son, Randy (Patricia) Wells, of Marion Center; seven grandchildren: Melanie (Mark) Bonsall, of Annville; Adam Takoch, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Stephen (Crystal) Takoch, of Lebanon; Kellen (Kristin) Takoch, of Palmyra; Nathan (Amy) Wells, of Marion Center; and Emily Altomare and Josh Ellis, of Titusville; seven great-grandchildren: Natalie and Ava Bonsall, Ryan Takoch, Bailey and Payton Takoch and Ella and Carson Wells; one brother, Robert (Nancy) Orr, of Five Points; sister-in-law Agnes Wells, of Home; as well as many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James L. “Roy” Wells, in 2004, stepfather Harry Orr and brothers Laird and Eugene Orr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, where additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Monday, with Pastor Arlene Schweitzer officiating. Burial will take place at Gilgal Cemetery, Marion Center.
Memorial contributions can be made in Betty’s name to Harmony Grove Lutheran Church, 6584 Five Points Road, Creekside, PA 15732.
Betty’s family wishes to extend a “thank you” to the staff and caregivers of Crystal Waters Personal Care Home for the wonderful care she received over the last seven years.
