Betty Lorraine (Leary) Daugherty, 74, of Blairsville, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
The daughter of Earl and Betty J. (Elliott) Leary, she was born Feb. 27, 1949, in Greensburg.
Betty enjoyed wreath making, crocheting, knitting, traveling to craft shows and traveling with family.
Surviving is her husband of 57 years, Jacob F.S. Daugherty, whom she married on Sept. 25, 1965; two children, Brenda L. Estermyer (John), of Frisco, Texas, and Jacob S. Daugherty (Heather Bates), of Latrobe; four grandchildren: Nathan, Tyler, Jacob S., Jr., and Brittany; and two brothers, Randy Daugherty (Robin), of Blairsville, and Gary Daugherty (Lisa), of Brookville.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, from 1-4 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
