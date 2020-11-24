The family of Betty Lou McConnell, of Clarksburg, invites friends from the community to attend a
memorial service in her honor at the Ebenezer Presbyterian Church on Newport Road in Lewisville at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
For over 60 years, Betty McConnell’s riding stable in Lewisville has been a social hub for fun-loving horse enthusiasts. The legacy of Betty’s irrepressible attitude and ceaseless energy will warm hearts and generate robust laughter even while memories fade and life moves on. Though she has ridden the Lord’s horse into the gleaming sunset, the sunlight of her life will forever shine on all who knew her.
Born on Dec. 1, 1922, in Johnstown, Betty Lou McConnell died at age 97 on June 22, 2020, in Ligonier. She was the wife of Robert Harvey McConnell, deceased 1964, and the mother of six children: Capt. Robert Harvey McConnell Jr., deceased 1979, Barbara Elyce Barrett (Craig), William Ansley McConnell (Leslie), John David McConnell (Lori), Jill Kathleen McConnell (Paul) and Patricia Lynn Minter (Richard). Betty has four grandchildren: Robert Hipp McConnell, Madison Hipp Reynolds, Jacob Douglas Baynit and Ian John McConnell.
The service at the Ebenezer Church will be conducted by the Rev. Tim Monroe and will be followed by a graveside tribute at the adjacent Ebenezer Cemetery. Afterward, refreshments will be served. All friends and family are invited.