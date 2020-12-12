Betty Lou Snyder, 93, of Homer City, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
She was born Feb. 20, 1927, in Coral and was a daughter of Frank and Jane (Harris) Kinter.
Betty Lou was a member of Homer City United Methodist Church, Women’s Club of Homer City, Homer City Senior Citizens, Homer Center Historical Society, the Indiana Chapter of DAR and was involved in the Latrobe Chapter Order of Eastern Star. She was the first person to be inducted into the Senior Citizens Hall of Fame and spent many years volunteering at IRMC and the Homer City Food Bank.
She was known for working on numerous different sewing and cross-stitching projects for family members over the years. She could be seen at the Homer City Methodist Church during Easter season helping with their egg-making project.
Betty Lou married Kenneth Snyder Sr. on Nov. 3, 1949, and shared 63 years of marriage until his death on Oct. 22, 2013.
She is survived by her six children: Kenneth and wife Susan Snyder, of Homer City; Vickie and husband Dennis LaComba, of Terre Haute, Ind.; James and wife Joyce Snyder, of Smithfield, Va.; Brad and wife Becky Snyder, of Indiana; Robin and husband Phillip Pitzerell, of Homer City; and Debbie and husband David Bork Sr., of Homer City; her 13 grandchildren: Melissa (Bill) Clark, Todd (Kim) LaComba, Stephanie (John) Armstrong, Jennifer (Larry) Trujillo, Jill LaComba, Jimmy (Bethany) Snyder, Kristen (Kenny) Terwilliger, David (Tami) Bork Jr., Kenny Snyder, Ryan (Danielle) Malcolm, Megan (Sam) Wiley, Jessica (Josh) Borowitz and Hunter Pitzerell; her 18 great-grandchildren; and a very special friend, Athalene, at Maple Valley.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Jack, Donald and Frank; and her sister, Margaret Jane Opsahl.
A private entombment at Oakland Cemetery Mausoleum, Indiana, will be held later.
The family sends a very special thank you to Maple Valley PCH for all of their love and help for Betty Lou during their shared time together.
Memorial contributions may be made to Homer City United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 33, Homer City, PA 15748.
Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City, is in charge of arrangements. To sign the guestbook or for online condolences, visit www.bowserfh.com.