Betty Lukehart-Gress, 81, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, at her home.
Betty was born in Willet on March 22, 1941, to Clair Lukehart and Rebecca (Hamilton) Lukehart-Lockhart. She was also raised by her stepfather, Howard Lockhart.
Betty graduated from Marion Center High School and then attended the Johnstown School of Cosmetology. She operated her own beauty salon in Willet for several years. After some time, Betty decided to further her education in banking and real estate by attending both IUP and Temple University. She then worked for Farmers Bank and Trust in Indiana, assisting with the transition to Pittsburgh National Bank.
Her real estate adventures began at Holly Reality of Indiana, and she later became the first female right-of-way specialist for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, District 10, Indiana. Becoming the first-ever female right-of-way specialist in the entire state was among Betty’s most proud accomplishments.
After retirement, Betty became an active member of the Lions Club, where she produced the club’s local newsletter, even having articles published in the Pride of Pennsylvania magazine. She was also involved in the Appalachian Writing Circle.
Betty loved sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, golfing and traveling throughout the United States and abroad. She enjoyed her quiet time on her porch with her morning coffee and a glass of good wine with friends in the evening. Most of all, she enjoyed hugs from her children and grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and was extremely proud of.
Surviving Betty are her children Jeffrey L. (Catherine) Gress, of Martinsburg, W.Va., and Gregory L. (Charlene) Gress, of Fort Collins, Colo.; grandchildren Kahla (Christopher) Gress-Lose, of Round Hill, Va., Anthony Gress, of Martinsburg, and Kaitlyn Gress, of Fort Collins; great-grandchildren Blake and Fletcher Lose; a brother, Charles Lukehart, of Indiana; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday in the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, with Betty’s dear friend Pastor Kathy Mihoerick officiating.
Private burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Indiana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Visiting Nurses Association, 850 Hospital Road, Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701, or UPMC Children’s Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-5240.
