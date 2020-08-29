Betty M. Sabol, 94, of Monongahela, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
She was born in 1926 in Monongahela to Harry and Sara Kelly Dyer.
Betty was a homemaker having resided in Holiday, Fla., for many years before moving to Blairsville.
She is survived by two sons, Gene R. Emery and wife Mary, Bow, N.H., and Rickey A. Emery and wife Judy, Blairsville; four grandchildren, Michelle Dunn and husband Shannon, Warner, N.H., Jennifer Emery and husband Douglas Penney, Merrimack, N.H., Jerod Emery and wife Kayla, Derry, and Sarah Emery, Blairsville; three great-granddaughters, Joy Dunn, Leah Emery and Willow Emery.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Sabol, in 1988; and two brothers, Charles and Harry Dyer.
There will be no visitation or funeral services.
Arrangements are being handled by the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana.