Betty M. Greece

Betty M. (Dunmire) Greece, 92, of Saltsburg, passed away Monday, July 19, 2021, in the Communities of Indian Haven, Indiana.
Born May 21, 1929, in Saltsburg, she was the daughter of Harry and Julia (Grimplin) Dunmire. Betty was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and lived all her life in Saltsburg.
She was a member of the Saltsburg Methodist Church, and attended and was very active at the Trinity Presbyterian Church in Clarksburg.
Betty enjoyed gardening, cooking and baking pies. She was an animal lover and had several dogs and cats over the years. Betty most loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Greece; daughter, Suzanne R. (Greece) Prymak, who passed away on Dec. 11, 2020; brother, David Dunmire; sister-in-law, Peg Dunmire; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Dunmire; and niece, Annette Dunmire.
Betty is survived by her son, James T. (Joyce) Greece, of Clarksburg; grandchildren, James R. (Megan) Greece, of Pittsburgh, Jared M. (Lindsay) Greece, of Nashville, Tenn., Joshua R. Prymak, of Altman and Julianne N. (Michael) Killian, of Pittsburgh; great-grandchildren, James and Andrew Greece, Jordyn Prymak and Caroline and Michael Killian; siblings, Harry E. “Woody” Dunmire, of Saltsburg, Mary “Gert” (Buhl) Gartley, of Edmon; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service to honor the lives of both Betty and her daughter Suzanne will be held in the Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Mike Duffalo officiating.
Private burial will be in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty’s memory to the Trinity Presbyterian Church at the above address.
