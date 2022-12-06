Betty May Jane (Lightcap) Normand, 93, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of France E. and Mary E. (Frain) Lightcap, she was born May 26, 1929, in Wyano.
Ms. Normand enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid NASCAR and wrestling fan.
Surviving are three sons, Albert Normand Jr., Howard Normand and Michael Normand (Laura), all of Indiana; three daughters, Shirley McAdams, of Homer City; Dorothy Smith (Russell), of Indiana; and Caroline Boring (Dewayne), of Cherry Tree; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Harry Lightcap; a daughter, Lillian Zadrevec; a sister, Anna Grace Harper; a stepdaughter, Sandra K. Audia; an infant son, Charles Normand; a granddaughter, Claudia Audia; and a grandson, Thomas Audia.
Family and friends will be received from noon until the time of the service at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville, with Pastor Joshua Webb officiating.
Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, New Florence.
