Betty McCormick Hall, 90, of Indiana, passed away Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family and friends.
The daughter of Elmer and Helen (Kaufman) McCormick, she was born Sept. 30, 1932, in South Mahoning Township.
Betty was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School. During her life, she had been employed by Hills Department Store and by Sloppy Frank’s Café. Betty loved to bake and would bake cakes and cookies that she would give to her numerous friends and family. She kept busy by volunteering for the National Park Service in the Florida Everglades. She was a member of the Pines Camping Club, enjoyed square dancing and was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.
Betty was a social butterfly who enjoyed hosting parties. She will be remembered as a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma.
Surviving are her children, Wanda (Allen) Holtzer, Bob Hall and J. Elaine (Randy) Craig; grandchildren Kris (Amanda) Holtzer, Adam Holtzer, Erin (Tom) Creveling and Scott (Allie) Craig; great-grandchildren Bryce and Brynn Holtzer, Brooklyn and Madison Creveling and Calvin and Ophelia Craig; a sister, Debbie Miller; many nieces and nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; brother-in-law, Jim (Nancy) Hall; and her special friends of the Reston Drive Porch Gang.
Preceding Betty in death were her parents; husband William R. Hall; and siblings Millie Reed, Tom McCormick and Patty Aquino.
Betty’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Barb and Sue for their help and support.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choosing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.