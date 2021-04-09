Betty Pacific

Betty J. (Pierce) Pacific, 92, of Saltsburg, passed away Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born Oct. 25, 1928, in Delmont, she was a daughter of Harry S. Pierce and Margaret (Johns) Pierce.
Betty was a graduate of Saltsburg High School and a member of Saltsburg United Methodist Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed cross-stitch and sewing. Betty most loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mario Pacific, on June 26, 2016; and her brothers Kenneth T., Joseph L., Edgar F. and Glenn R. Pierce.
Betty is survived by her son, Keith A. (Diana) Pacific, of Saltsburg; grandchildren Jordan Pacific, of Colorado; Brady Pacific, of Naples, Fla.; Kristie (Christian) Martin, of Bonneville, Ky.; and Heather Gauthier, of Colorado; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Edna Donaldson, of Vintondale; and her nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg, where a funeral service by Pastor Sharon Waltenbaugh will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitation is limited to 25 percent with the wearing of masks and social distancing.
Interment in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Betty’s name to Saltsburg United Methodist Church, 813 Salt St.. Saltsburg, PA 15681, or to a charity of one’s choice in Betty’s memory.
