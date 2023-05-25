Betty R. Miller, 75, of Connellsville (Dunbar Township) passed away at her residence on Monday, May 22, 2023, comforted by her loving and special person of 20 years, James E. Butler.
Betty was born March 29, 1948, in Indiana, a daughter of Ira and Guyla (Hockenberry) Shaw. She was employed in sales as a store manager for several years. Betty was Protestant by faith. Betty enjoyed gardening, cooking, traveling and especially camping with Jim.
She is survived by her loving companion; a daughter, Beth Romanie and husband Mark; a son, Richard Miller Jr.; four grandchildren: Kody Hill, Alyssa Kitchen husband Justin, Katlyn Shaffer and husband Tristian and Conner Miller; two great-grandchildren, Jaydin and Maia Kitchen; four brothers: Ira “Sonny” Shaw, Victor Shaw, Jim Shaw and Ronald Shaw; and three sisters: Agnes Shaw, Hazel Shaw and Barb Reinard.
There will be no public viewing or visitation. Arrangements are being held under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home LLC, 123 S. 1st St. West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033.
To sign the online guest registry visit our website at www.martuccifuneral home.com.
