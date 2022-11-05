Betty R. (Walker) Mabon, 99, of Palm Harbor, Fla., formerly of Indiana, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
The daughter of Benjamin and Maude (Buchanan) Walker, she was born on Sept. 8, 1923, in Kintersburg.
Betty was employed at Indiana University of Pennsylvania until her retirement and was a member of Graystone Presbyterian Church until moving to Florida.
She enjoyed many years of line dancing with the Silver Spurs of Indiana, square dancing, weekends at their cottage and entertaining family and friends.
Betty is survived by her two daughters, Constance Hines and husband Gerald, of Florida, and Deborah Peters, of Arizona; three grandchildren, Gretchen (Hines) Jones and husband Drew; Kirsten (Hines) Serkin and husband Bryan, of Washington; and Shad Peters, of Colorado; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Donald E. Mabon; grandson, Joshua J. Peters; son-in-law, Fred L. Peters; her parents; and 10 siblings.
Graveside services will be held at a later date at Greenwood Cemetery.