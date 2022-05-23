Betty Stewart, 79, of Indiana, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022. Born in Indiana to Fred and Rena (Cacciatore) Yarnick on Nov. 4, 1942, she was a 1960 graduate of Marion Center Area High School.
Betty was a world traveler who loved playing bingo and visiting casinos. While listening to Kitty Wells music, she enjoyed cooking her homemade pierogies and chicken and cream. Betty was constantly connected to her iPad, but among her greatest loves was lying in the sunshine while spending her winters with her son Robert in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Her greatest attributes were that she loved “love” and hugs. Her family hopes that she will always be remembered for these things.
Betty is survived by her sons Ronald C. (Nancy) Stewart Jr., of Indiana, and Robert A. Stewart, of Seattle, Wash.; one brother, Dan (Lynnette) Yarnick, of Indiana; grandson Ronald C. (Sarah) Stewart III, of Ebensburg; great granddaughter Elizabeth Anne Stewart; nephews Joey Yarnick and Peter Fedoruk; niece Kristi VanTine; sister-in-law Bonnie Yarnick; as well as many other relatives and special friends around the world.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her brothers George and Michael Yarnick as well as a sister, Barbara Fedoruk.
At Betty’s request, and not wishing to be the center of attention, no services will be held. Her cremains will be scattered in the ocean off the coast of Puerto Vallarta — the place she loved the best — so she can forever enjoy the surf and sunshine.
The Bowser Minich Funeral Home has been honored to assist Betty’s family with arrangements.
To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.bowserminich.com.