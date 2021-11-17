Beverly A. Brocius

Beverly A. (Beatty) Brocius, 80, of Home, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. She was born in Murrysville on Oct. 7, 1941, to Harry Earl and Virginia Grace (Hill) Beatty.
Bev graduated from Franklin Regional High School and began working for Westinghouse Electric Corporation. She then worked in Central Supply at Indiana Regional Medical Center, retiring in 2003. Bev loved water skiing, bowling, dancing, playing cards, mowing the lawn on her John Deere tractor and going on cruises, especially her trip to Alaska. She was a life member of the VFW Post #1989, the American Legion Post #222, the DAV of Indiana and Old Mahoning Baptist Church.
Surviving Bev are her husband of 30 years, Richard N. Brocius; children, Christine M. Edwards, of Bassett, Va.; Ronald S. (Cindy) Taylor, of Baltimore, Md.; and Suzanne L. (Randy) White, of Plumville; five grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, William E. (Rebecca) Beatty, of Monroeville; Vincent H. (Ruth) Beatty, of Home; Virginia H. Barrowcliff, of Murrysville; Sylvia (Robert) Mutmansky, of Munhall; and Barry V. (Johanna) Beatty, of Home; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Bev was preceded in death by her sister, Theda Mae Cresap.
Friends will be received by the family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Old Mahoning Baptist Church, 5225 Mahoning Road, Home. Additional viewing will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. with Pastor Micah McMillen officiating. Burial will follow in Old Mahoning Baptist Church Cemetery.
Services for Beverly have been entrusted to the care of the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. To send an online condolence to the family please visit www.bowserminich.com.