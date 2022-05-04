Beverly A. Griffiths, 75, of Cramer, passed away Monday, May 2, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born Aug. 10, 1946, in Johnstown, Beverly was the daughter of Joseph and Helen (Conway) Rosenberry.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert E. Griffiths; son Robert E. Griffiths Jr., of Cramer; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
Beverly loved playing piano and enjoyed her time camping. She was a member of Cramer United Methodist Church, where she assisted picking hymns and was the church secretary and pianist. She was a homemaker who enjoyed time spent with family and friends.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, 392 E. Philadelphia St., Armagh, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Pastor Marjorie Kiefer and Pastor Cleo Carr will co-officiate. Interment will take place at Armagh Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in memory of Beverly to Cramer United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 115 Chestnut St., Seward. Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneral homes.com.